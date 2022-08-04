SUNBURY — If you are looking for a place to eat and play bingo then Sunbury has the spot for you.
The Diner & Bingo, 425 Market St., opened its doors in late June and has hit the ground running.
“We are seeing a good turnout for bingo and to come and eat,” owner Suzanne Brumbach said. “We are excited to be in Sunbury and always wanted to have a building here.”
The diner is something Brumbach said she wanted for years.
“We wanted a homey atmosphere,” she said. “We are starting to see repeat customers and we couldn’t be happier.”
Brumbach said her and her husband, Jim, purchased the property and went right to work doing upgrades.
“We put in a whole new kitchen,” she said. “We did some work to the building as well.”
Suzanne Brumbach said she is also seeing an increase in bingo customers — which runs at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. Bingo players can also enjoy a buffet-style dinner while they play.
Suzanne Brumbach said she is also working on continuing to grow her menu which offers breakfast all day.
“We are always looking to expand but we want to keep it homestyle food, she said.
The Diner & Bingo is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and City Councilman Joh Barnhart said they are thrilled to see businesses wanting to come to Sunbury.
“I came for breakfast and I loved it,” Brosious said. “This business opening is another sign that people want to be here and are investing in our community.”
Barnhart agreed.
“I am happy to see people taking a chance in our city,” he said. “I know our community will support our local businesses and this opening gives people more options when they want to go out. This just shows people are paying attention to how we are growing as a city and they want to be part of that.”
For more information on The Diner & Bingo, visit their business page on Facebook.