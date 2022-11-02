The Danville News
DANVILLE — Walk-ins are welcome at Great Clips, the new salon that opened in the Danville Plaza about five weeks ago.
Owner Richard Campbell, of White Haven, said he did considerable research about where to locate the business, which is a franchise, with Great Clips the franchisor.
Great Clips Inc. was established in 1982 and now has more than 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand.
“What brought me to Danville, was I saw this as a ideal location for a salon,” he said, on Tuesday.
Campbell researched locations in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, but when he looked at the quality of the specific shopping center — the Danville Plaza, “the customers they attract and the area they are in, Danville was the best location.”
When you look at the location in more detail, he said, “the Plaza is very nice and well-established. It has traffic from Geisinger Medical Center, and Weis Supermarket. and it is off two main roadways. In Danville, I was pretty sure, we’d get a good customer base.”
Danville, he feels has been “an underserved area. Not Danville itself, but the small towns north and south of Danville. We feel we’re the best salon for people to go. That was another big draw for me, in locating the salon in Danville.”
Another factor was that the landlord at the Plaza was looking for a hair-cutting or beauty salon to put in their shopping center to complement the already existing businesses. “That was wonderful to hear,” Campbell said.
Great Clips has an app to help bring customers in, he said, “and bring returning customers back. You can get the app and see the wait time. So they can do an online check in. Or they can check in online. We try to provide our customers with convenience.”
Using the app, customers can check in and receive a notification 15 minutes before, reducing any wait time.
The salon does not take appointments. They are walk-in only, Campbell emphasized. “We only do haircuts. There is a stylist available for anyone requesting a style.”
The hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Mon.-Fri.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.