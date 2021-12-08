The Danville News
The Community Giving Foundation: Danville recently established the David L. Price Scholarship Fund. After Price’s passing, his former colleagues decided to create a fund that would forever honor his legacy. Together, with family, scholarship criteria was determined and reflects who Price was to each of them.
“Dave was a great boss, easy to talk to, a great educator and a great friend. He will be missed by many,” said Harold Albertson.
Price’s years in public education were characterized by his focus on strong academics for all students, belief in vocational training, support of special needs students, and commitment to quality extracurricular experiences for students.
After teaching physics, chemistry, and geometry at a high school in Cheltenham, Pa., Price earned a master of education degree and began his illustrious administrative career as a high school principal in Nazareth, Pa.
In 1984, Price became the principal at Danville Area High School. He started an expansive AP program, putting the high school on the state and national map. He later accepted a superintendent’s position in Lycoming County at the lowest achieving school district.
Under Price’s leadership, the school district became the highest achieving in the county for K-12. In 2004, he became superintendent of East Lycoming School District. After retiring with 39 years of service in public education, Price was invited to serve as interim superintendent in Danville, which he did in 2011 and in 2016.
“(My dad) was very dedicated in his profession to reach internal goals that would benefit the student community. He passionately believed that his work would indirectly contribute to the students’ individual achievements, and that all students have potential. He spent his time leaving a positive impact,” said John Price.
The David L. Price Scholarship Fund will benefit students residing in the Danville Area High School service area who are graduating from Danville High School or Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech. Consideration is given to students pursuing education at a trade, 2-year, or 4-year school. Students must demonstrate a good attitude, good citizenship, leadership qualities and participate in school activities. Special consideration will be given to students with financial need.
Contributions can be made to this fund online at csgiving.org (click Donate and search “Price”), or mailed to the Community Giving Foundation, Attn: David L. Price Scholarship Fund, 725 West Front St., Berwick PA, 18603.
For more information, visit csgiving.org or call the foundation at 570-752-3930.