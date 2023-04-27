SUNBURY — A Juniata County taproom has opened a permanent location in downtown Sunbury and is hoping for people to come and check out the beers, crated cocktails and wines.
Hidden Stories Brewing Company, of Millerstown, announced that its new permanent spot at 235 Market Street is now open for business.
The owners of the microbrewery started with Friday night “pop up” events last April while they worked through the taproom licensing process, said Mark Collings, managing owner.
The taproom will offer their beers as well as curated cocktails and wines from Pennsylvania distillers and winemakers.
The brewery features eight taps offering a rotating list of Hidden Stories beers as well as specialty cocktails, Collings said.
The beers range from hazy IPAs to many styles of sours, stouts and seasonal ales.
Their most popular beers, according to Collings, have included a Blackberry Fruited Gose, Hidden Gems Hazy IPA and their Strawberry Fruited Berliner Weiss.
Cocktails are curated and carefully crafted to incorporate seasonal ingredients and change monthly, with past drinks including favorites such as a Blackberry Bourbon Crush and an Earl Grey Gin Cocktail, Collings said.
The taproom features bar seating for eight as well as tables and chairs for an additional 24 patrons.
Outdoor seating also will be available this summer.
Collings said the business came to Sunbury because of a friendship they formed with the building’s previous occupants from Wake and Wire coffee.
“We came in and did a few pop up events and people stayed around and tried our beers,” Collings said.
“Once Wake and Wire closed up shop and moved, they called us and said we had the space, and asked if we wanted it, so we started to do Friday night expos there in April 2021.”
Collings said the response has been great.
“We have a lot of regulars that come by now since we expanded the hours and we are getting a lot of new walk-in traffic.”
Mayor Josh Brosious said he is excited about the company to open up shop in downtown Sunbury.
“Hidden Stories is a great addition to our downtown,” Brosious said.
“Their brewery has a warm, welcoming, home feeling every time you walk in. Everyone is sharing in conversation and having a good time. You want to put it on your list of places to stop. I am glad to be a part of this progress that our downtown is making.”
Hidden Stories offers snacks from local businesses as well as special in-house events that feature local food vendors and bakeries and an occasional food truck vendor. The business also encourages customers to bring in food from the many great local takeout restaurants.
The Sunbury taproom is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.