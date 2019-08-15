Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.