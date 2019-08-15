DANVILLE — Danville Area School District students heading back to school Aug. 22 will be greeted by new teachers, changes in math and science curriculums, a new positive behavior program, livestreaming of events and, eventually, purple tennis courts.
Enrollment is expected to total 2,723, according to acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle. The numbers include 561 at Danville Primary School; 670 at Danville Area High School; 539 at Liberty Valley Intermediate School; and 545 at Danville Middle School.
During the upcoming school year, the primary school will encourage lots of community and family involvement, Principal John Bickhart said.
They also have three new teachers, due to retirements last year, and an additional teacher for special education due to increased numbers.
"We will be focusing on engaging families and will be doing some fun events to promote the family and community," he said.
The high school will livestream events in the gym and the stadium. The system was used for the first time when commencement was livestreamed in June from the gym.
Liberty Valley will roll out a new positive behavior program, Principal Lee Gump said. "We're calling it 'Forging Your Best Self,' " he said in reference to Danville's iron heritage. This comprehensive program is designed to encourage and reinforce positive behaviors in all students.
The rolling of the first T-rail in 1845 at the Montour Iron Works in Danville inspired the faculty and staff to choose the new name and theme for the program. The word forging was chosen to encourage students to actively forge or create their best self and ultimately the best school by striving to achieve the core goals of the program, he said. The core goals, or BEST, are be respectful, encourage kindness, safety first and try your hardest.
About 15 teachers worked during the summer on putting the finishing touches to the program. The school used to use a program in which bee cutouts were given out for kids doing something positive. The new program puts a new spin on the program. "We're excited about this," he said.
Starting on the first day of school, students will begin to learn the goals and how to demonstrate them throughout all areas of the school, including the classroom, hallways, cafeteria, bathrooms, recess areas and the school bus, he said. The faculty and staff will continue to teach and review components of the program throughout the year.
"Bestie" tickets will be given periodically to students displaying a BEST trait. The top part of the ticket goes home with them to their families and the bottom part will be placed in a classroom bucket. Tickets will be drawn weekly by teams and those chosen will be recognized by signing the Bestie Board. Each homerooom and specialists will issue a grade-level 'Forged in Fire' certificate exemplifying a BEST trait. Those students will have their picture taken and displayed quarterly on the Wall of Flame in the main hallway.
Purple tennis courts
At the high school, construction of new tennis courts continues near the stadium and work is expected to be completed sometime by early fall, Principal Jeremy Winn said. The base asphalt has been laid with the finished surface and fencing to be done. The playing surfaces will be purple, adhering to Danville's school colors of purple and orange.
"We saw professional tennis courts in Miami with purple courts and thought that was pretty neat," he said.
The tennis courts will remain at the middle school to be used by gym classes and the public.
Besides the tennis team, the high school courts will also be used by gym classes and the public.
There will be five new courts which, he said, is pretty standard among schools in the state. The middle school has six courts.
'Watch it live'
Livestreaming will be available for any event in the stadium and in the gym.
"People with family out of town will be able to watch it live," Winn said. People can subscribe to the livestreaming through www.nfhsnetwork.com. There is also a link on the district website.
The gym floor has also been completely repainted.
"It's got a whole new look to it," he said.
Academically, the school was ranked 30th in Pennsylvania among high schools by U.S. News and World Report last year.
"We will try to improve and continue to make strides there," he said.
New staff, more active learning
Middle School Assistant Principal David Snover said the school has some new teachers, including Jessica Knopp and Nancy Zola in language arts and Scott Johnson teaching science. They replace teachers who left the district, and the science position was added to evenly balance classes, he said.
The school will begin a new FOSS, or Full Option Science System, curriculum involving active learning to "give us the tools for a lot of analytic hands-on applications," he said.
He said teachers have worked hard to realign and rewrite the curriculum to match the FOSS program to "create a meaningful experience engaging active participation in scientific practices."
The school has also adopted a new mathematics curriculum for real-world problem-solving to build strong math habits, he said. The math team at the school spent a lot of hours realigning and rewriting the curriculum this summer, he said.