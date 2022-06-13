LEWISBURG — The new ambulance membership enrollments for the William Cameron Engine Company were mailed from its vendor in Pittsburgh on Friday, according to Captain Harold E. Erdley, Jr., Public Information Officer, William Cameron Engine Company.
"They are not mailed first class so, although we know a few have been received already, it can be a few weeks before everyone has received one," Erdley said. "We thank the community for your patience and we want to repeat that your 2021-2022 ambulance membership will be honored until you have reasonable opportunity to submit your new membership."