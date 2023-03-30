MILLERSTOWN — Levi Degigilo, Ryder Wands, and Michael Clever each ran twice for Newport in their TVL victory over Greenwood. The Buffaloes sealed the game by scoring seven runs in the fourth inning. Wands' two hits resulted in a double and the game's only home run.
Gage Wirth and Kyle Corkle scored the Wildcats' two runs. Wirth's lone hit in his three at-bats resulted in a triple.
Newport 11, Greenwood 2
Newport;010;702;1 — 11-11-2
Greenwood;001;010;0 — 2-3-4
WP: Brady Kain. LP: Sam Myers.
Newport: Klein 2-for-4, run, RBI; Levi Degigilo 0-for-2, 2 runs; Zach Bates 1-for-4, run, RBI; Perry Wright 0-for-4, run; Joel Davis 1-for-4, double, RBI; Ryder Wands 2-for-3, double, HR, 2 runs, RBI; Aiden Dishman 3-for-4, double, run; Michael Clever 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Justin Still 1 run.
Greenwood: Gage Wirth 1-for-3, triple, run; Kyle Corkle 0-for-2, run; Tyler Sherman 1-for-4; Sam Myers 1-for-3.