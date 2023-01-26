NEWPORT — Ruben Moreno lead the Buffaloes in scoring with 17 points in their dominant TVL win over Line Mountain. Shane Lamprey also scored in double figures with 12 points of his own.
Newport (5-11, 2-9) outscored the Eagles 31-7 in the second half of the game, including a 23-0 shutout in the fourth quarter.
Aiden Tressler drained three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for Line Mountain (5-14, 2-9) in the loss.
Newport 56, Line Mountain 25
Newport (5-11) 56
Ruben Moreno 7 0-0 17; Teo Garcia 2 1-2 6; Zach Bellis 1 0-0 2; Josh Bellis 1 4-4 6; Shane Lamprey 4 4-4 12; Ryder Wands 3 2-3 9; Evan Fleisher 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 11-15 56.
3-point goals: Moreno 3, Garcia, Wands.
Did not score: Tyler Gardner, Logan Burns, Evan Still.
Line Mountain (5-14) 25
Aiden Tressler 7 0-3 17; Chase Shutt 3 0-0 6; Kaiden Maurer 1 0-0 2; Cameron Malafi 0 0-1 0. Totals: 11 0-4 25.
3-point goals: Tressler 3.
Did not score: Bryce Smeltz, Joe Spang, Kaden Derek, Logan Libby, Brandon Libby, Brenden Jones.
Score by quarters
L.Mountain;7;11;7;0 — 25
Newport;12;13;8;23 — 56