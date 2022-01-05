NEWPORT — Newport won nine of the first 10 points in rolling to the 55-15 Tri-Valley League win over Line Mountain on Wednesday night.
Greenwood's Ethan Jezewski had a pin at 189 pounds for the Buffaloes (8-1 overall, 3-0 TVL).
Aidan Kritzer at 126 pounds had the lone pin for the Eagles (1-2, 0-2). He need just 20 seconds to pick up the victory.
Newport 55, Line Mountain 15
145: Andrew Degiglio (N) pinned Max Bingaman, 2:57; 152: Mason Leshock (LM) maj. dec. Mason Messick, 10-0; 160: Ganon Smith (N) pinned Kohen Shingara, 2:51; 172: Nathan Rode (N) won by forfeit; 189: Ethan Jezewski (N) pinned Isaac Shaffer, 1:36; 215: Tyler Greer (N) won by forfeit; 285: Caleb Lehser (N) won by forfeit; 106: Roman Polcha (N) pinned Bradyn Schadel, 1:34; 113: Aiden Crockett (N) won by forfeit; 120: Nolan Baumert (LM) tech. fall Evan Rice, 16-1, 5:40; 126: Aidan Kritzer (LM) pinned Noah Bryner, :20; 132: Travis Lilly (N) maj. dec. Brady Long, 9-0; 138: Ryan Lawler (N) dec. Lane Schadel, 6-2.