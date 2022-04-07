NORTHUMBERLAND — A company based near Houston, Texas, announced this morning that it plans to build a $1.1 billion manufacturing facility along Route 11 in Point Township to facilitate the recycling of plastics.
The state-of-the-art plant, to be built by Encina, the only one of its kind in the nation, would use advanced, proven technologies to convert recycled plastic materials into a raw product that could be used by other manufacturers to create thousands of new plastic-type products.
If the company receives all state and local permitting approvals, the plant will be built on land between Route 11 and the North Branch of the Susquehanna River, near the existing Strong Industries plant, and eventually would create 300 full-time jobs.
David Roesser, chief executive officer of Encina, said the plant, to be named the Point Township Circular Manufacturing Facility, would process 450,000 tons of recyclable plastic materials each year, diverting plastic recyclables from landfills and away from incinerators. The facility would reduce the need to produce brand new plastic from oil and gas resources by providing a raw material that can be used to make new plastic-type products — in essence, creating a circular, sustainable product cycle.
“Increasingly, customers are demanding sustainable practices across the product supply chain and life cycle,” Roesser said. “The feedstocks we manufacture reduce waste, offset the need to produce virgin materials and help manufacturers achieve carbon-neutral goals as we transition to a circular economy.
“Pennsylvania’s access to markets and a skilled workforce presents an ideal opportunity for investment, and we’re committed to being an engaged partner as we build long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationships with the local community and businesses,” he said.
Roesser said his company was attracted to Point Township by a variety of factors, including access to rail service along Route 11 as well as an ample water supply from the adjacent river. Other factors included a strong, stable labor force, nearby universities and other educational resources and proximity to recyclable supplies coming from cities along the East Coast, across Pennsylvania and within the local region.
The construction of the facility alone is projected to inject more than $2.1 billion into the local and state economies over the next five years, according to an analysis by the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association. Construction is expected to take about 24 months and employ about 750 construction workers. Construction is expected to begin this fall with the plant fully operational by the fall of 2024.
Before construction begins, the state Department of Environmental Protection, the Susquehanna River Basin Commission and several other agencies will thoroughly review building and operational plans before issuing the necessary permits.
Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of DRIVE Economic Development Pennsylvania, a local industrial development group that has been assisting Encina, said the advanced manufacturing facility is “exactly the type of investment we work to attract.”
“Northumberland County is at the heart of Pennsylvania’s manufacturing renaissance with new technologies and a number of educational opportunities for relevant certifications and advanced degrees to train our local workforce for these next-generation jobs,” Wakeman said. “They will be an excellent regional partner and we look forward to the benefits this facility will bring to the environment, local communities and the regional economy.”
Encina officials said they want to provide as much information to the public as possible. As part of that effort, an open house is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 11 at the American Legion Post 44 along Route 11 in Point Township. The open house will be set up in an open-floor format so attendees can arrive at any time and personally meet and talk with Encina team members to learn more about the proposed plant. To register for the open house, subscribe to receive updates about the project or just learn more, visit online at: encinapointtownship.com.