A winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery ticket worth $1.2 million was sold at a Milton convenience store on Friday, Pennsylvania Lottery officials said Tuesday.
According to officials, at ticket solid at Fuel On, 543 N. Front St., Milton, matched all five balls drawn — 6-13-14-19-33 — to win $1,222,700. The store earns $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Lottery officials did not release the name of the winner.
According to lottery rules, winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481, officials said.
More than 34,400 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.