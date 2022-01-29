LEWISBURG — Leaders and youth group members converged in Snyder and Union counties over the last few days to show their Christian faith.
Convention Director Matt Maloyed and Activities Director Nick Rine said 1,500 people, including at least 850 youth, attended the five-day Central Pennsylvania Youth Convention from 25 states, including Alaska. It's a record attendance for the 20th year of the event.
The first event 20 years ago began with three churches as a mid-winter youth revival, said Maloyed during athletic tournaments at the YMCA at the Miller Center in Lewisburg on Saturday.
"Then God has used it across the years for it just to continue and expand and grow and grow and grow," he said. "As word got out about how God was using this event to connect young people. Word spread all over the United States."
The event, hosted by Beavertown God's Missionary Church, started on Wednesday at the church and continued with special speakers and music on Thursday and Friday. The event was held at Beavertown's God's Missionary Church in Middleburg, James Bates Youth Center in Middleburg and West Snyder Elementary School in Beaver Springs.
The athletic tournaments at the Miller Center on Saturday featured volleyball, basketball and soccer.
"It's the presence of people drawing people," said Maloyed. "That's why they come. They want to experience God. The message of hte Gospel makes all the difference in a person's life."
Isaiah Rodriquez, 21, of Penns Creek, has been attending the event for a few years.
"There's a lot of excitement," he said. "There's a place where people meet to learn more about God and to grow in their walk with God."
Rodriquez said he has been a speaker and a singer in the past.
"It focuses on areas that are the most important in life," he said. "It's a really, really great time filled with God's presence."
Joseph Kuhns, 15, a missionary with his family in Honduras, said this was his second year attending. His father was a special speaker last year.
"It's awesome," he said. "You can feel God's spirit. You can connect to people who also love God and you can relate to them."
Paris Blackcalf, 17, of Missouri, said she loves getting to see everyone.
The final day of the event will be held today with music, morning worship, special speakers, meals and a closing rally at Beavertown God's Missionary Church.