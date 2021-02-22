Pennsylvania's new COVID-19 case count dropped for the third day in a row on Monday, with the Department of Health registering 1,521 new cases, the lowest total since October. Among the cases statewide were 10 in the Valley.
Monday's total marked the fourth day in a row with fewer than 3,000 new cases. It is the lowest total since state health officials announced 1,407 new cases on Oct. 26.
Statewide, there were 17 new deaths. There were no new deaths in the Valley.
The state reported 10 new infections in Valley counties total. There were six new cases in Northumberland County, three in Snyder and two in Union. The DOH removed one case from Montour County's total as it reconciles testing data.
The positive test rate statewide fell to 6.5 percent last week, the 10th week in a row it has dropped.
State health officials announced 75,086 vaccines were administered over the weekend, including 48,252 second doses and 26,834 first-dose shots.
On campus
The number of active cases at Bucknell University continues to decline. As of Monday morning, the university was reporting 154 active cases on campus, down 26 from Sunday. The school reported nine new positive tests on Saturday. According to the dashboard, 149 of the cases are among students and 160 students are in isolation, a decrease of 25 from Sunday's report.
Susquehanna University reports five active student cases and three staff cases. Since returning to campus in January, the school has had 21 total cases, including 11 students.
Hospitalizations
There were 1,963 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of noon Sunday, up four over Sunday's total. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring’s peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,600 lower than it was at the peak. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3.
Statewide there were 418 residents being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down three from Sunday, while 240 patients were being treated on ventilators, down 13 from Sunday.
In Valley health care facilities, 56 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, which held level from Sunday's data.
There were 42 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 10 in ICUs and seven on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, six patients were being treated. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were eight patients, including one in the ICU.
Nursing homes
As of noon Monday, there have been 2,028 cases at 35 locations across the Valley, including two new cases on Friday.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at long-term care facilities, just numbers of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 283 resident and 68 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 992 resident cases and 242 staff cases. There have been 207 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 129 resident cases and 34 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 236 resident cases and 44 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 41 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons, state facilities
As of Monday morning, there are 70 active COVID cases at USP-Lewisburg, including 45 inmates and 25 residents. At Allenwood, there is one positive inmate case at the low-security unit and two positive staff cases at USP-Allenwood.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are still 174 active cases according to the Department of Corrections' most recent update. There are 154 active inmate cases and 20 among staffers at the facility.
There are 39 active cases — 17 people receiving services and 22 staffers — at the Selinsgrove Center. There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital.