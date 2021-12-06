Two Union County medical facilities received a combined $1.5 million in state grants as part of the Redevelopment Assistance Capitol Program (RACP), state Rep. David Rowe announced Monday.
Rowe announced that Albright Care Services and Evangelical Community Hospital were awarded grants.
Albright Care Services was awarded $1 million to convert a current nursing care center to a Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) Day Program. The managed care program will provide a comprehensive, all-inclusive package of medical and supportive services. In addition, it will include renovations to an existing wing of the current nursing care center.
Evangelical was awarded $500,000 to replace the existing 500-ton steam absorber chiller with an 850-ton magnetic bearing chiller. This will increase the capacity for chilled water, and the automatic transfer system will allow the chiller to function in the event of a power outage.