HARRISBURG — Eight entities throughout Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties received more than $1.775 million in combined funding from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources 2022 Community Conservation Partnerships Program Grants.
The DCNR Recreation and Conservation grant program is funded with a variety of state and federal funding sources including the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund (Key 93) which includes KeyCommunity and Key-Land Trust; the Environmental Stewardship Fund (ESF); the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF); Pennsylvania Recreational Trails Program Fund (PRT — federal source); Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program (HA); ATV Management Restricted Account Fund (ATV), and the Snowmobile Management Restricted Account Fund (Snowmobile).
Northumberland County’s Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area in Coal Township received $697,250 to develop the land. Work will include construction of a box culvert under State Route 125; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
Ralpho Township received $70,000 toward rehabilitation and further development of Community Park. Work will include construction of backstop; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, scoreboard, lighting, fencing, and utilities; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
Sunbury received $129,600 toward the development of Sunbury Wetlands Ecological Educational Park. Work will include construction of pedestrian walkway, observation area, pavilion, parking area and stormwater management measures; installation of interpretive signage; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
Lewisburg received $300,000 toward rehabilitation and further development of Kidsburg Park. Work will include restoration of 200 feet of Limestone Run; construction of pedestrian walkway from Hufnagle Park to St. George Street; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
The Merrill W. Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy received $270,000 toward payment toward the acquisition of approximately 140 acres in Buffalo Township for an addition to the Bald Eagle State Forest.
Mifflinburg received $19,800 to study the feasibility of rehabilitating the Mifflinburg Borough Community Pool. Work will include an electronic written report.
McClure received $250,000 toward rehabilitation and further development of McClure Station Park. Work will include construction of pedestrian walkways, pavilion, comfort station, parking area and stormwater management measures; installation of lighting and utilities; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
Selinsgrove Borough received $37,500 to prepare a trail study for the development of a trail system. Work will include an electronic written report.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER
PLCB accepting bids for expired licenses
A license in Montour County is among the 21 expired restaurant licenses in the 11th license auction since Act 39 became effective in August 2016 under the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB).
The PLCB on Wednesday issued an invitation for bids for the first such auction since the COVID-19 pandemic paused the practice in June 2020.
This auction includes one license in each of the following 21 counties: Berks, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clinton, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Lebanon, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Schuylkill, Wayne, and York.
Bids for this restaurant license auction are due by 12 noon Oct. 31.
The 11th auction will again use a sealed bid process, which has so far resulted in winning bids on 292 licenses offered in previous auctions. Bids will be opened Nov. 2, and auction winners will be determined soon thereafter.
The minimum bid for each license is $25,000, and each bid must be accompanied by a bid surety of $5,000 or 5 percent of the total bid amount – whichever is higher – to avoid frivolous and underfunded bids.
The highest responsive bidder for each license will win the right to submit an application for the license to the PLCB within six months of auction award.
If bid payment is not received within two weeks of auction award, the second-highest bidder will have the opportunity to apply for the license.
Bids will be held in escrow by the PLCB, pending approval of the license application.
Bidders with questions regarding this invitation for bids must submit inquiries via email to RA-LBLicenseAuction@pa.gov by noon Friday, Sept. 23.
Questions and answers will be posted to the Department of General Services e-marketplace website by 3:00 PM Wednesday, Sept. 28.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER
Borough advertising two positions
Northumberland Borough is advertising for two open positions following a resignation and retirement.
At Tuesday night’s public meeting, borough council members voted to accept the retirement of Keith Mull, wastewater operator; and the resignation of Majorie Neff, borough clerk.
They immediately voted to advertise the positions.
Mull has been an employee for nearly 30 years. Neff has been an employee only for a few months, council members said.
The starting salaries for wastewater operator is $14.50 an hour and for borough clerk is $14 an hour. Neff found another job, council members said.
In other business, borough employee Rebecca Kline was also appointed flood plain manager.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER
Leschinskie’s attorney steps down counsel
The defense attorney of former Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie Jr. withdrew as legal counsel in a case where Leschinskie was found guilty of a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.
Attorney Michael Rudinskie, of Williamsport, informed Northumberland County Senior Judge Harrold Woelfel Jr. that he was withdrawing because the agreement between him and Leschinskie was only through trial and sentencing
Leschinskie then filed a notice in August saying he is appealing the case to the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.
Woelfel granted the motion during the brief hearing. Assistant District Attorney Leslie Bryden did not oppose the motion.
Leschinskie was sentenced by Woelfel in July to six months to 23 months in jail on a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.
Leschinskie was found guilty of one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats after county Detective Degg Stark alleged that Leschinskie threatened former Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel’s husband, Erik Seidel, following a city council meeting on Sept. 14, 2020.
Jennifer Seidel testified during that trial that Leschinskie came to the September public meeting, then became argumentative, confrontational and disrespectful to her during the public comment period of the city council meeting.
The misdemeanor count carried a maximum penalty of up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER