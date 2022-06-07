One person was killed and another was injured when two vehicles collided head-on in Elysburg on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Patrolman Brandon Cohick of the Ralpho Township Police Department, witnesses observed a black Volkswagen Jetta traveling Eastbound on West Valley Avenue exit its lane for an unknown reason and enter the westbound lane where it collided with a green Toyota Tundra.
Witnesses said the Tundra tried to swerve but could not avoid the head-on impact in the 200 block of the roadway, police said.
The county coroner was contacted because the male driver of the Jetta was deceased, according to police. The male driver of the Tundra was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment.
Cohick said the cause of the accident and other details will be made available after the investigation concludes.
Police said Tire Ranch was contacted to remove the vehicles so the roadway could reopen.