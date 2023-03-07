SUNBURY — Northumberland County is investing $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds for municipalities to improve buildings and address blighted properties.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano announced that the 36 municipalities in Northumberland County have until April 14 to apply for up to $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Northumberland County still has approximately $13 million to distribute from its $17.6 million allocation.
"What we're hoping, by doing this, municipalities won't have to raise taxes on their taxpayers to fix their buildings or get rid of some of the blight," said Schiccatano. "The three of us are trying to come up with ways with the company (Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC, of Harrisburg) that's handling this. This is one of the things we felt was the best way to give it to the citizens of Northumberland County and not just specific groups."
Each applicant must have a match of $50,000 toward blight remediation or improvement construction of municipal buildings. The county does not intend to exceed $1 million in total distribution for this phase of funding, said Schiccatano.
Blight, said Schiccatano, is a problem, especially in the lower end of the county.
Municipalities can use the money to put on new roofs or modernize maintenance buildings, he said.
The commissioners will work with Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC to vet each applicant and approve the projects.
"We will approve or not approve whatever they are," said Schiccatano. "They will have to have the project finished at a certain time, which is in the application. If they don't they will have to return the money back to the county."
County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery said the county will prioritize projects that impact the most amount of residents and relate to one of the following focus areas: blight remediation; improvement/construction of municipal buildings; the purchase of personal protection equipment; and the enhancement of emergency services.
Municipalities that received previous grant funding from Northumberland County cannot use the same grant funds as a match, said Skavery.
Each municipality may only submit one application, but they can request multiple projects in the same application as long as the total request does not exceed $50,000, he said.
Eighteen municipalities or municipal authorities previously received $5,871,292 in ARPA funding. These consisted of: Sunbury, $1.5 million; Riverside, $1 million; Northumberland, $800,000; Ralpho Township Municipal Authority, $500,000; Sunbury Municipal Authority, $300,000; Kulpmont, $300,000; Herndon-Jackson Township Joint Municipal Authority, $250,000; Northumberland Borough Sewer Department, $210,000; Point Township, $200,000; Snydertown, $193,292; Point Township Municipal Authority, $125,000; Zerbe Township, $100,000; Turbot Township, $95,000; Washington Township, $93,000; Mount Carmel Township, $80,000; Ralpho Township, $75,000; and Kulpmont Marion Heights Joint Municipal Authority, $50,000. The city of Sunbury’s allocation is still pending while it seeks matching funds.
All seven libraries in the county — Mount Carmel Public Library, Coal-Township-Shamokin Public Library, Ralpho Township Public Library, Montgomery House Library, Degenstein Community Library, Milton Public Library and Priestly-Forsyth Memorial Library — received $10,000 each.
The Northumberland County Jail received more than $8,000 in personal protective equipment. The offices of sheriff, prothonotary and register and recorder received $45,000 for the digitization of records. The county used $99,137.57 for the HVAC improvements for the county courthouse, $19,140 for COVID testing, $2,463 for body cams for the sheriff’s office and $47,600 for the administration of the funding to Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC, of Harrisburg.