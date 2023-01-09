MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — One of four $1 million top-prize winning tickets for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing was sold in Snyder County last Saturday.
The winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on Route 35 and 104, Mount Pleasant Mills in Snyder County.
The four winning ticket numbers selected were 00025471, 00309235, 00365799, and 00437676.
Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Millionaire Raffle winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Players should immediately sign their winning tickets.
Each $1 million top prize must be claimed by presenting a winning ticket at any Pennsylvania Lottery Area Office. Learn how to make an appointment by visiting palottery.com or call 1-800-692-7481.