MOUNT CARMEL — A lottery retailer in Mount Carmel sold a $1 million-winning scratch-off lottery ticket, state lottery officials announced today.
The "Million Dollar Cashfall" ticket was sold at Boyer's Food Market, 2688 Locust Gap Highway. The business will collect a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Million Dollar Cashfall is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
Lottery officials note that scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.
All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play our traditional and online games.