MIDDLETOWN — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1,040,000 from the Friday, July 15 drawing was sold in Dauphin County.
The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 23-29-32-36-44-46, to win the $1,040,000 jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Penn Jersey Food, 5541 State Route 209, Lykens, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.
Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
More than 38,300 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.