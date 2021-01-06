A $1 million-winning scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at convenience store in Coal Township, lottery officials said Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a $1 million-winning Magnificent Millions Scratch-Off was sold at J.R.’s Mini Mart, 904 W. Arch St., Coal Township. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Magnificent Millions is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.