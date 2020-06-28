There were 10 additional COVID-19 cases added to the Valley's total on Sunday as the state Department of Health announced another 505 new cases statewide.
The 505 cases were down from Saturday's total of 621, ending four consecutive days of increases. There have now been 85,496 cases. State health officials estimate 78 percent of those who have tested positive have already recovered.
There were 10 new cases in the Valley — five in Northumberland County, three in Montour and two in Snyder including two cases in Northumberland County long-term care facilities.
Statewide there were 3 new deaths. There have been 6,606 COVID-19-related deaths since the state began tracking data in March. Of the state's total number of deaths, 4,528 have been tied to long-term care facilities.
The number of hospitalizations and COVID-19 patients on ventilators continues to decline. There were 651 patients hospitalized statewide on Saturday, a drop of 24 from Friday, while 188 patients are on ventilators, down seven from Friday.
There have now been 527 local cases since the state began tracking data in March: 299 in Northumberland County, 90 in Union, 73 in Montour and 65 in Snyder.
There are also two new cases at a long-term care facility in Northumberland County, according to the state. There have now been 46 confirmed cases among residents and six among workers at 2 facilities.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,677 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,212 cases among employees, for a total of 20,889 at 687 distinct facilities in 51 counties.
Approximately 6,484 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.