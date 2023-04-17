DANVILLE — Ten sheep died in a Sunday night fire that destroyed two barns at the 800 block of Bald Top Road, in Liberty Township, Montour County.
Several regional fire companies assisted in fighting the blaze that took three hours to get under control, said Liberty Township Fire Company Chief Derrick Applegate.
The cause of the fire was electrical in nature, Applegate said.
"There was some electrical work done that day and it shorted out, which caused sparks that lit the hay," he said.
"It was fully involved at the time we got dispatched," he said. "I called second alarm right away. Thankfully, nobody was hurt."
The wind was blowing in the opposite direction of a home.
"I would think the homeowner was lucky in that regard," he said.
The fire started in one barn and the wind blew sparks that lit up the other barn, Applegate said.
"It was very hot," he said. "We had a lot of trouble getting our guys close enough to put water on it, that was how hot it was."
There were cattle that were out of the barn, "but 10 sheep didn't make it," he said.
The first call came at about 11:15, he said.
Assisting Liberty were fire companies from Valley Township, Washingtonville, East End, Continental, Washies, Danville and White Deer ambulances, Warrior Run, Milton, and Lewisburg, Turbot Township, and Tuckahoe, of Northumberland.