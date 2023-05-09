TURBOTVILLE — A 10-year-old girl from Turbotville is facing aggravated assault charges following an incident on May 6, according to state police at Milton.
State Trooper George Aguirre of the Milton State Police Barracks reported that girl made threats and physically assaulted a 44-year-old woman from Milton at 8:35 p.m. May 6 in Turbotville.
The girl was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and resisting arrest, police said.
The identities of the girl and the woman were not released by police.
No further information will be released, according to Trooper Andrea Jacobs, the Community Service Officer and Public Information Officer at the Milton State Police Barracks.