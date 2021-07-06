An estimated 100 jobs are anticipated resulting from an unspecified commercial development in Great Stream Commons business park near Allenwood, according to Union County officials.
Union County Commissioners voted Tuesday to finalize a deed transferring 57 acres on the park’s northern edge to a corporation named 17890 Russell Road.
The company agreed in August 2020 to pay $1.1 million to Union County for the chunk of land in Gregg Township. The sale is slated to close Friday. The deal was brokered by Mericle Commercial Real Estate, Wilkes-Barre.
Shawn McLaughlin, planning and economic development director, cited preliminary land development plans in estimating the building’s size at 399,000 square feet.
The plans show enough parking for 161 vehicles plus trailer storage for up to 260 spaces surrounding the building.
“They’re not ready to say who it is publicly,” McLaughlin said. “Based on everything we’ve heard, this will be a fine fit for the business park.”
Commissioner Jeff Reber said last year that they’d been told it was a national manufacturing company.
The acreage is located on the northern edge of the industrial park along Route 15. It’s accessible off Russell Road.
A separate developer is planning to build a Snappy’s convenience store and gas station at Route 15 and Russell Road where there’s a traffic signal already in place.
In 2019, JM Industrial Realty LLC, Watsontown, paid $3.75 million to Target for 166 acres adjacent to the county-owned property. The realty company associated with Moran Logistics hasn’t publicly announced its plans for the land.
Union County has about 280 acres of developable land remaining at the park.