ELYSBURG — Despite a steady afternoon downpour on Labor Day, hundreds attended the final day of the 102nd All Home Days, which honors fallen soldiers.
The names of the fallen were read in the various services with the sounds of a bagpipe.
Following that, an honor guard comprised of individuals from several American Legion Posts performed a three-rifle volley in memory of the fallen.
In addition to veterans, they also honored service dogs this year, said Marc Burlile, 1st Cavalry.
“These dogs also put their lives on the line, sniffing out bombs,” he said. “In particular, IEDs (Improvised Explosive Device).”
Burlile said that everything he does is to honor a relative who died in service.
“I take this day very seriously,” he said.
Because of the rain, attendees spent time walking from vendor to vendor enjoying all the varieties of food that was available.
That was the case with Spencer Traugh, Chrissy Braun, and her daughter, Everley, 2.
Everley was enjoying a slice of pizza that was twice the size of her hands, said Traugh, who guided a stroller down the main lane on the fairgrounds. Traugh and Braun, of Elysburg, said they were enjoying the walk and were happy the rain was only a drizzle at that moment.
Lines formed in front of food vendors serving pizzas, gyros, hot dogs, hamburgers, fries and ice cream.
Martin and Karen Stotts, both grew up in Elysburg but now live in Lewisburg. They came to All Home Days because Martin’s father was one of the food vendors, he said. Huddled under an awning at the Flower Show pavilion, they said most of what they were doing all day was “eating, and then eating some more.”
“Today could have been worse, said Stotts. “It could have rained harder. Thankfully, it’s slowing down, and we needed the rain.”