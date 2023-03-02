DANVILLE — The field of candidates for the 108th District is now down to 10 after three people dropped out of the race prior to a public meet and greet in Danville on Thursday night.
There are now 10 Republicans from Northumberland and Montour counties interested in replacing former state representative and current Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver in the state 108th House District.
Candidates Craig Specht, John Domanski and Jordan Diebler have all dropped out of the race, according to Northumberland County Chairwoman Deb Betz.
That leaves candidates Andrew Ramos, Mike Stender, Joe Moralez, Tom Webb, Norman Jones and Gary Truckenmiller — all from Northumberland County — and Montour County’s Steve Brosious, Michael Jardim, David Ackley and Edward Rothermel remaining.
All 10 candidates met Thursday night inside the Danville Ball Room, on Mill Street, for a question-and-answer session in front of Republican committee members and some members of the public.
The seat became open when Culver won the Jan. 31 special election to replace John Gordner in the 27th state Senate District.
The speaker of the House can only call a special election within 10 days after Culver resigns from the House, which happened Tuesday. The date of the election could be no less than 60 days from the day of the announcement and no later than the May 16 Primary Election date, according to county officials.
No announcement has been made as of Thursday.
After the date is set, both Republicans and Democrats can hold conventions and begin the process to replace Culver, officials said.
Both parties would get a set number of conferees to interview candidates before voting on which one to be placed on the ballot.
Candidates discussed what they would do if they were chosen to run for the seat and go on to be elected.
One of the hot topics was jobs in the Valley.
“Jobs, jobs, jobs, is something that we need,” Moralez told the crowd. “If I am elected, that is a top priority.”
Webb agreed.
“We need to focus on bringing more jobs back to the district and that will keep our younger generation here in the Valley,” he said.
Another topic of discussion was charter schools.
“Charter schools have a positive effect in our area,” Stender said.
Stender also said if he was elected he wanted to work on “common sense reform” which included trying to pass reform that would stop government from legally having to advertise public meetings in newspapers.
Ramos said if he were to win the seat he wants to help businesses grow.
“I am from Sunbury and I see so many empty storefronts on Market Street and that has to change,” he said.
Moralez said if he were to become a state representative, he wants to see more transparency in government, and he wants the public to see where every cent of money is going.
Candidates will wait to see when the election will be scheduled and the conferee process will begin.
Northumberland County Democratic Chairwoman Leocadia Paliulis has not announced any potential candidates as of Thursday.