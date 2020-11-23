Pennsylvania registered nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, including 229 across the Valley's four counties. There were also 165 more patients hospitalized across the state on Monday than on Saturday afternoon as the number of cases and hospitalizations continued to increase.
The state Department of Health (DOH) released two-days worth of data on Monday, announcing 7,075 new cases on Sunday — the second-highest total since the state began tracking cases in March — and 4,762 on Monday, a two-day total of 11,837.
There was one new death over the weekend in the Valley — in Snyder County — and 220 new cases, including 101 in Union County and 91 in Northumberland County.
Statewide, there have now been 314,401 total cases since March along with 9,980 deaths. Of the state's cases, health officials estimate 64 percent have recovered. There were 69 new deaths over the weekend — 41 on Sunday, 28 on Monday. There have been 170 total deaths in the Valley tied to the novel coronavirus, including 133 linked to long-term care facilities.
The state hospitalization number continues to climb, breaking its record each day. During its noon update on Monday, the DOH reported 3,459 hospitalizations, a one-day increase of 80. There were also 775 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), an increase of 27, and 371 on ventilators, an increase of 4. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvanians hospitalized.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville reported 74 patients, 27 in the ICU, both small increases over Saturday. The hospital is also treating 15 patients on ventilator. At Geisinger Shamokin, there are 11 patients being treated, including four in the ICU. According to Evangelical Community Hospital spokeswomen Deanna Hollenbach, Evangelical has 31 patients hospitalized, including seven in the ICU and three on ventilators.
According to the DOH, there were 101 new cases in Union County (74 on Sunday, 27 on Monday), 91 in Northumberland (55 on Sunday, 36 on Monday), 28 in Snyder (16 on Sunday, 12 on Monday), and nine in Montour (six on Sunday, three on Monday). Of Northumberland's new cases, 32 are linked to long-term care facilities.
There have been 2,279 cases and 120 deaths in Northumberland County, 1,335 cases and 15 deaths in Union County, 871 cases and 20 deaths in Snyder County and 413 cases and 15 deaths in Montour.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,100 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 13-19 stood at 11.1%. Between Nov. 22 and Nov. 16, there were 399,573 tests reported with 44,502 positive cases. There were 14 counties with at least 100 new cases on Monday.
Nursing homes
Since March, there have been 881 cases at Valley nursing homes. To date, there have been 619 long-term care facility cases (470 among residents) in Northumberland County, 105 (83 residents) in Montour, 105 (88) in Snyder and 52 (40) in Union County. One hundred and 33 deaths have been linked to Valley long-term care facilities, 107 in Northumberland County, 15 in Snyder, eight in Montour and three in Union.
Universities
Bucknell and Susquehanna Universities have sent students home to finish the fall semester.
On Monday morning, Bucknell reported 9 active cases, down two from Saturday, and two students in isolation. Susquehanna has just 3 active cases, including 1 student.
Bloomsburg University, which has been using a virtual model since an August outbreak, reported one new case and two active cases on Monday, all among students.
Prisons
Allenwood has 46 active cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP), including 41 inmates. At Allenwood’s medium security Federal Correctional Institution there are 37 cases, 35 among inmates. At the low security site there are two active cases, both in staff members. USP-Lewisburg did not show an increase and has four active cases among staff members.
SCI-Coal Township reported 31 active cases, 22 among inmates. In 24 state prisons, there are 1,477 cases, including 1,003 among inmates.