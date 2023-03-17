SUNBURY — Twelve projects in the Valley were approved for $2,889,894 in state infrastructure funding Friday.
Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of $58,662,492 in grants and loans to 157 new projects through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA).
“The projects funded today will help make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work, and prosper,” Siger said. “From making critical infrastructure improvements, to strengthening small communities, these projects work to enhance our economy and improve the quality of life for Pennsylvanians.”
In Northumberland County, eight projects received $1,671,794, including $439,794 to the Sunbury Street Water Line Replacement project in Lower Mahonoy Township, $425,000 for a traffic improvement project in Montandon and $242,000 for the Sunbury Packer Street Project.
In Snyder County, two projects received $358,100, including $258,100 to the Perry Township Municipal Authority for a wastewater treatment improvement project.
In Union County, two projects received $860,000, including $650,000 for a wastewater treatment plant upgrade in Gregg Township.
Selinsgrove Fire Department and two Sunbury fire companies each received $100,000 toward fire truck purchases.
The state funding is intended to develop real estate, strengthen the agriculture industry, and enhance infrastructure across the state.
