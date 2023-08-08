LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Recreational Authority’s Summer Adventure Camp program is headed toward its conclusion later this month.
The final week of the 12-week program ends on Aug. 23. The Summer Adventure Camps are held at the BVRA Nature Studio at 205 St. Lawrence St., Lewisburg.
“We have so much nature,” said Grace Wiand, BVRA summer camp director. “We’re always outdoors. We’re very nature-orientated. We have a pool right there, the park is right there, the ducks are too. There’s a rock wall around the corner.”
An average of 28 campers ages 5-14 sign up for the camps that have a different theme each week. This week’s theme is Let’s Go To the Circus. Next week is Inventions and the last week is Gardens.
For this week’s circus theme, campers will put on a talent show, do acrobatics at the BVRA gym, participate in face painting and watch the “Madagascar” movie. The campers also have a chance during the camps to go to the pool and watch moves at the Campus Theater.
“It gets kids out to have fun with friends and have time in the sun,” said Wiand. “The kids get to take their crafts home and tell their stories to their parents.”
Annabel MacArthur, 9, of Lewisburg, likes going to the pool.
“I do the diving board and the slides,” she said. “I do front flips and dives.”
C.J. Stewart, 9, of Lewisburg, said he likes the movie theater, the gymnastics, the pool and the big field at the Nature Studio — “All of it,” he said.
“I feel like I learn every year a little more about nature and the environment,” he said.
Ben Litchtenfeld, 11, of Lewisburg, said he learned how to be a team player with the arts and crafts activities.
Camps are $275 a week. To register, visit https://bvrec.recdesk.com.