COAL TOWNSHIP — A lawsuit filed by Northumberland County against Coal Township over disputed prison permit fees has cost the township nearly $120,000 in legal fees.
The total cost of $119,915.32 has been paid to Philadelphia-based law firm Post & Schell, P.C. for legal fees for Coal Township since the lawsuit was filed against the township in January 2018, according to township records. Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley Anderson earlier this month sided with the county and ordered the township to pay back the county a sum of $267,320.98, with statutory interests and costs, within 30 days.
The township plans to appeal the decision.
"You cannot let the bully take your lunch money," said Craig Fetterman, the president of Coal Township Board of Commissioners. "This will set a precedent. Will Geisinger and other entities and residents come back and want their permit fees paid back? Will other municipalities face the same thing? That will break a municipality. We can't let that happen."
The county paid two sets of third-party inspection fees — $161,724 and $220,801, the second under protest in 2017 — for the new county jail in Coal Township. A lawsuit was filed by the county in January 2018 to recoup the money with the county claiming the fees were unreasonable, not enforceable by law, unconstitutional and invalid as a matter of law.
The township’s permit fee structure is one percent of the total cost of the project plus additional costs for a third-party inspection under the Uniform Construction Code. The township has argued that the county’s lawsuit was premature, the county lacked jurisdiction and failed to follow the statutory conditions of an appeal, according to the township in previous documents.
The township will maintain attorney Paul Logan, of Post & Schell, moving forward, said township manager Robert Slaby.
The township at one point had a financial thermometer displayed at the municipal building showing the legal fees incurred.
"Last winter the sign had gotten so dried out from the sun then with the cold that during a storm it shattered like glass into a hundred pieces," said Slaby. "I didn't replace it."
The lawsuit will be discussed at the township's public meeting at 7 p.m Thursday.
The county is handling the lawsuit in-house. Solicitor Frank Garrigan does all the legal counsel for the case, therefore the county does not have any extra expenses associated with the lawsuit, said county Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano.
"I think Mr. Fetterman is accusing the wrong person of being the bully," said Schiccatano. "We are doing what our project manager advised us to do. All other municipalities are not charging as excessively as Coal Township is."
Schiccatano said the township shouldn't have to worry about the lawsuit setting precendent.
"People will still pay permit fees," said Schiccatano. "It will just be fair permit fees."