MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Hose Company set its 125th-anniversary celebration for Sept. 29 and 30 in Mifflinburg Community Park.
The event will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. It will have kids' games, a bouncy house, food, raffles, nightly entertainment, funnels cakes, fresh squeezed lemonade and orangeade and Bingo. There will be a car cruise on Friday night, a parade at 4 p.m. Saturday and fireworks at 9 p.m. Saturday.
The department was founded on June 10, 1898.
If any business wants to enter the parade, they are asked to contact the fire department on its Facebook page.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER