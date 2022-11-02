MIDDLEBURG — When Snyder County Historical Society Museum curator Kim Mattern found an 1893 quilt featuring the names of 1,153 county residents stuffed into a pillow case and in storage, he immediately put the colorful blanket on display.
The next thing Mattern did was reach out to Midd-West High School history teacher Melissa Boonie and suggest her students help make a list of all the names on the quilt.
Boonie accepted the offer and for the past couple of months has used it as a teaching tool.
"We often do projects that involve them getting information off the Internet, but this is something that is local," she said.
The quilt was created in September 1893 by the Ladies of the Lutheran Church of Adamsburg, which is now Beaver Springs. They invited residents to pay a fee to have a name embroidered onto the quilt which features 1,153 names of residents and area dignitaries on 42 squares.
It was raffled by the church to an unknown individual and nearly a century later, in 1991, was donated to the Snyder County Historical Society Museum, said Mattern.
He was unaware of the quilt's existence until about 1 1/2 years ago when he found it stored away.
"It's probably the most significant artifact I've found that was not on display," said Mattern. "Every name has a story, or many stories, and we'll never know all of them."
Boonie and Mattern discussed involving the students in the project of categorizing the names months ago but had to delay the project due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
"The first thing I had to do was reteach cursive," said Boonie, noting the many names are embroidered in that flowing penmanship style.
Since September, 140 of Boonie's students have spent more than 100 hours poring through the names using photographs taken of each square on the quilt and doing research on many of them.
Student David Woodling discovered the name of his great-great-great-grandfather, William B. Goodling, a farmer, on the quilt.
"I didn't know my family has been here that long," he said, adding that his family continues to farm in the county.
As a small group of students gathered in the high school library Wednesday to view the quilt for the first time, Boonie expressed wonder at the historical aspect of an item created nearly 130 years and that hadn't been seen by anyone in more than three decades.
Pointing to a particularly vivid pink square, Boonie said, "They had neon pink fabric in 1893. Who knew? And it hasn't faded."
Boonie said she'd like to keep up with the research, including reviewing newspapers from that era that may provide more information about the quilt's origin and creation.
The quilt is on display at the 30 E. Market St. museum.