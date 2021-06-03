The 13 graduates who make up Northumberland Christian School’s Class of 2021 spoke during Commencement on Thursday to thank their teachers and parents, share memories of their time together in school and express devotion to God.
David King, class Valedictorian, reflected on entering high school prior to freshman year. His dad asked his thoughts about attending a Christian school. King said he was skeptical.
“I didn’t really have a choice, I found that out,” King said.
He didn’t have many contacts at the new school, either, but he said he found family when he joined the basketball program.
“I’d like to thank coach for that,” King said of head coach Jeremiah Bennett, who takes over as high school principal next school year. “You really showed me how school could be home for me.”
Karina Yoder likened her own experience to the children in the musical film, “Mary Poppins.” Sometimes, she waited too long to start her own homework. Sometimes, she had stage fright. Maybe every one of her classmates didn’t accomplish all they might wish, but they made it through together. After all, she said, no one is practically perfect.
“Northumberland Christian School and the people, all their flaws included, have played an important role in my life,” Yoder said.
Kaitlyn Bookwalter quoted scripture, Joshua 1:9, which says, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Emma Daku-Treas and Nathan Allred both thanked family and teachers for raising them to be God-fearing.
Justin Ross spoke of change and stability. He’s lost friends, saw two siblings move away from home, and grew older himself. Even his preschool changed.
“One day when I’m driving through Northumberland with my kids, I’ll point and say, that’s where I went to preschool. and they’ll ask, where, the Chinese restaurant?” Ross said.
He also referred to scripture, specifically Isiah 48, which says, “The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of our God endures forever.” People are like grass, Ross said: they grow, are clipped and blown into the neighbor’s yard only to disappear. He urged his classmates to put their faith in God.
“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever. I don’t know about you guys but that’s a pretty reassuring thought for me,” Ross said.
Graduating seniors at Northumberland Christian School in 2021 were Nathan Allred, Maxwell Anoia, Kaitlyn Bookwalter, Emma Daku-Treas, Joshua Groninger, Rebekah Hayner, Meghan Hudson, David King, Justin Miller, Megan Moyer, Donald Rager, Justin Ross and Karina Yoder.