More than 900 former Wood-Mode Inc. employees who lost their jobs when the Kreamer plant abruptly closed in 2019 will not be able to collect any of the $13 million judgment obtained against the now-defunct company and its former owners for violating the WARN Act.
Attorneys representing the former employees informed them Wednesday that the monetary judgment obtained in federal court last year against the former company and its owners, Robert Gronlund, who passed away in March, and his son, Brooks Gronlund, of Lewisburg, for violation of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act can not be collected.
"To collect on that judgment we've needed a 'reach' longer than what the WARN Act permits. WARN only allows us to collect from the corporation and its assets, not, for example, from officers or directors of the company," said the letter from the New York City firm, Rasiner Roupinian LLC and posted on Facebook by former Wood-Mode Inc. employee Sherwood Howard.
Howard said he was a "bit frustrated" to learn he and his former co-workers would not be able to recoup any money. "I was hoping we could have gotten something."
Two days after Wood-Mode Inc. closed suddenly on May 13, 2019, after more than seven decades, Rasiner Roupinian filed a class-action lawsuit against the company the Gronlunds to recoup 60 days of wages and benefits for the more than 900 employees due to the lack of notice given before the mass layoffs as required by law.
The firm received a judgment of $13,796,114 on June 10, 2020, in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. A little more than $10 million was to be paid to the employees.
The new Wood-Mode LLC now operating at the Kreamer plant and owned by Bill French is not associated with the former company or the lawsuit.