LEWISBURG — Candidates for seats on the school boards of three school districts — Mifflinburg, Milton, and Lewisburg — made their case for votes in the upcoming primary at Monday night’s Susquehanna Valley Conservatives meeting.
About 25 people attended the meeting, held at the former Country Cupboard.
From the Lewisburg School District, candidates Ross Muir, Laura Graver, Jordan Fetzer, Tera Unzicker Fassero, and Cory Heath appeared.
All of the candidates agreed that Lewisburg is an exemplary district, but there were challenges ahead. Muir and Graver are running for the first time.
Muir said the COVID years “lit a fire on my mind,” and contributed to his desire to run for a seat on the board. He said students are the sole responsibility of parents, both their physical and mental health.
Graver, a small business owner said one challenge she could help with would be finding funding sources.
Heath, the vice president of the board at Lewisburg, said student safety was an issue high on his agenda.
“I think we are missing some students who are not college bound. We still put a stigma on those students who might want to pursue a trade. I’ll fight for every student, not just those who are college bound,” said Fetzer, who is also currently on the Lewisburg board.
Fassero emphasized her experience on the board and in several committees over the years.
Mifflinbug candidates Carl Emery and Dennis Keiser were also on hand.
Both candidates said parents need a greater say in school affairs. Emery said he advocates for parental rights.
Keiser said he was a strong advocate for strong special needs programs. He also noted he was “one of four conservatives on the board.”
Milton candidates at the forum were Lara Dick, Anthony Beachel, Amy Hoey, Kevin Fry, Amy Holdron and Christina Rantz.
Rantz is the current board president. “Student success is number one in my book,” she said.
Hoey, who is running for the first time, said that the COVID years and the mandates opened her eyes and made her want to be more involved.
Holdron said that as a former teacher, she could bring that experience to the board.
Fry, a former president and vice president on the board said he was particularly proud of the CTE (Career and Technical Education) program at Milton.
“National partisan politics don’t belong in schools. Students come first,” Dick said.