JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Fourteen students from Line Mountain School District escaped injury after a vehicle collided with the back of a school bus on Tuesday afternoon.
District Superintendent Dave Campbell said those students were evaluated by the responding EMTs and immediately released following the accident around 4 p.m. Tuesday near Shaffer’s Venison Farm at 4659 Route 147, Herndon. A second bus sent from Marvin E. Klinger Inc., of Dornsife, picked up the students and took them home.
“Our protocol is that when the police and EMTs are there, they are in charge,” said Campbell. “If they are comfortable with letting them go, they can let them go.”
The principals called all parents or guardians of the students to inform them of the incident, said Campbell.
Line Mountain does not own the buses. They are contracted with Klinger’s, which is less than five miles away at 3531 Route 225, Dornsife, said Campbell.
Campbell said he understood that the bus did not have extensive damage, but the other vehicle did. He did not have any further information on the accident.
Initial 911 communications reported the vehicle that hit the bus was on fire.