STONINGTON — State police are seeking information on a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Saturday from her West Cameron Township home.
Alexis Nelson was reported missing after other family members awoke at 6 a.m. Saturday, state police at Stonington said.
She is described as a white female, 5-feet, one-inch tall, weighing about 100 pounds. She is believed to be wearing bright pink sneakers, but other clothing is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Stonington at 570-286-5601