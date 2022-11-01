RIVERSIDE — A lottery retailer in Northumberland County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday drawing, state lottery officials announced today.
The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball 13 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.
MM Food Mart, 16 Elysburg Road, Riverside, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
More than 296,200 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 61,000 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 22,100 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time.
The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.2 billion, or $596.7 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday.