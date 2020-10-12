LEWISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police have 16 people participating in the Central Susquehanna Valley Citizen's Police Academy.
Milton trooper and state police spokesperson Mark Reasner said those 16 people range from 30 to 70 years of age and so far the new course offered by state police is going well.
"Class has been great," Reasner said. "We had our second class now and people are showing great interest and are participating."
The course is a concept originated by the state police who wanted to offer any adults that live in Union, Northumberland, Montour or Snyder counties and who are interested in police procedures to attend the eight-week course.
Classes will be held until Nov. 19, and the students are learning various aspects of law enforcement procedures, Reasner said.
Classes are held at the East Buffalo Township Building, at 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
"The people in the class are asking great questions," Reasner said. "We have troopers coming in from all over and showing what we do. This is like a day in the life of a state trooper."
Reasner said he hopes students are learning from the crash experts, criminal investigators, and other troopers.
"The hope is that these 16 people will be able to now understand what they read in the newspaper or see on television and be able to tell another 16 people who may not understand why we do the things we do or the way we do them," Reasner said.
"A lot of times the general public looks at us and they don't understand or they think that doesn't look good. But we want to be able to show them what it is we do exactly."
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare commended the state police for holding the classes.
"I think it is a great idea," Hare said. "It will give the general public a great opportunity to learn about policing and to see what law enforcement goes through."