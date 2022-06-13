An average of 17.43 percent of students in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties reported having seriously considered suicide in the last year, according to the latest data from Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS).
The survey, conducted biennially by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education, was administered during the fall of 2021 to youth in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12, resulting in 246,081 valid surveys. Community-level summary reports were issued to more than 400 school districts and counties.
The 2021 data shows youth mental health needs more than 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic. Using this data, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way in Sunbury and Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit in Milton develop the Addressing Youth Mental Health in Rural Central Pennsylvania report. This report helps guide the organizations in their focus, programs and efforts.
"All of this information is incredibly scary and gives a real sense of urgency," said Adrienne Mael, the president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
For youth between the ages of 10 and 24, suicide is the second leading cause of death, resulting in nearly 6,500 lives lost each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC's Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey shows that more than one in three high school students experienced poor mental health during the pandemic and nearly half of students felt persistently sad or hopeless.
PAYS Data
Compared to 18.6 percent of students at the state level, Snyder County reported 15.7 percent of students seriously considered attempting suicide, Union County reported 16.8 percent and Northumberland County reported 19.8 percent. Montour County's data is not released in the report because it has only one school district.
Furthermore, the most common depressed thought in all three counties was “at times I think I am no good at all," reported by 36.3 percent of students in Snyder County, 39.1 percent in Northumberland and 40.8 percent in Union County. Forty percent of students in Union County reported they felt sad or depressed most days in the past 12 months, 40.1 percent in Snyder and 42.2 percent in Northumberland.
Bernadette Boerckel, Chief Outreach Officer of Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), said students in rural areas like the Central Susquehanna Valley were mostly in school during the 2020-21 school year while many of their peers in urban areas were not.
"Those kids had a totally different experience," said Boerckel. "I'm glad that in our region that kids had some connection. This still shows how disruptive COVID was. They had no social events and all the normal things they were used to as part of a school experience were interrupted."
Responses
The Mental Health & Resiliency Community of Practice for the CSIU Region, consisting of schools, The McDowell Institute of Bloomsburg University, health care providers and other stakeholders, came together early in 2019 in response to a growing need to support area districts and their communities in the following areas: crisis training and response teams, suicide prevention and response and trauma-informed school models. The goal is to make sure the schools have the resources to do needs assessments, to find their strengths and areas of growth in curriculum and to collect data through surveys on student needs.
The committee has been able to leverage grant funding to get employees in all 17 school districts of the CSIU trained in crisis response. There are youth mental health first aid trainers and QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer) Gatekeeper Training for Suicide Prevention.
"We're building up the capacity of adults in our districts to be able to respond," said Boerckel.
The School Health Assessment and Performance Evaluation (SHAPE) System allows districts to assess their comprehensive mental health plans and identify gaps in curriculum, professional development, student supports, or resources across the tiers. SHAPE isn’t a student evaluation, it is for schools to assess needs. The first tier teaches students how to treat others and how to regulate behaviors. The second tier is for students who may need small groups. The third tier is for those students in critical need of a one-on-one intervention.
"One does really connect to another," said Mael. "We need all of it to make sure we're best supporting our students."
Grants and meetings
While some schools have mental health workers embedded in the districts, Mael said the goal is to have one individual employed at the United Way who would be able to travel from district to district to provide additional mental health support. That person could help introduce programs or respond to a specific crisis.
A $150,000 grant from Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) would put the funding in place for that two-year position with the United Way. The organization is waiting to hear back about the grant, said Mael.
A $60,000 federal appropriation from the office of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA, would also introduce an employee who would take the next year to determine the best way to support youth mental health in the community.
The United Way on July 29 plans to host a community roundtable from 9 a.m. to noon about mental health. The discussion, which is open to the public, would center around what has shifted in the last few years and what the focus should be on the community side. A location has not yet been determined.
"It takes a lot of people and all their expertise to move the needle on these things, especially around youth mental health," said Mael.
'A new perspective'
Addressing mental health needs in youth is important, both Mael and Boerckel said.
Referencing Maslow's Hierarchy of needs — physiological (food and clothing), safety (job security), love and belonging needs (friendship), esteem, and self-actualization — Boerckel said learning cannot occur when these needs are not met.
"Are they fed? Do they have shelter? Do they have a loving home, a place where they feel like they belong? What is the status of their mental health?" said Boerckel. "If kids are coming to school, and those needs are not met, then they can't learn. When we see such incredible percentages of students struggling with mental health, anxiety and trauma, then the doors to learning are not open."
Mael once said that rent and utilities were the best way to keep people safe and secure in their homes.
"This puts a new perspective on what safe and secure in your home means," she said. "Since 2015, we've seen this rise and rise. When we're talking about meeting the needs of the community, this is really right up there with some of our biggest needs. We really need to have a focus on this."
The CDC's adolescent behaviors data shows that youth who are connected in schools and communities show better mental health outcomes, said Mael.
"We can do that, we can do that as a community, we can do that at the United Way," she said. "We can create places for teens that feel safe. That can really help boost."