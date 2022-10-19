Students in 17 school districts in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are guaranteed admission to the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania.
The school districts included in the agreements are: Milton Area, Columbia/Montour Vo Tech, Danville, Hazleton, Lewisburg, Millville, Milton Area, Mount Carmel, North Schuylkill, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Southern Columbia, Warrior Run, Shikellamy, Berwick, Benton, Bloomsburg and Central Columbia.
The agreement guarantees admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations.
Milton Area School Board members approved the agreement at Tuesday night's public meeting. Milton Area Superintendent Dr. James Bickhart told members he signed off on the agreement at Bloomsburg earlier in the day.
"It is a very positive thing," said Bickhart. "It is a great relationship with the local universities."
The Commonwealth University is a collective of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities. In July, the three universities integrated under the banner of Commonwealth University.
Scholarships
A graduate would be eligible for four tiers of academic merit scholarships according to the following academic preparedness of the student applicant. A student with a 3.8 to 4.0 cumulative GPA receives a $7,000 annual scholarship; 3.5 to 3.79 cumulative GPA receives a $6,000 annual scholarship; 3.0 to 3.49 received $4,000 annually; and 2.5 to 2.99 receives $3,000 annually.
All scholarship recipients must remain enrolled full-time at Commonwealth University for a minimum of 12 credits per academic semester and maintain an overall GPA of 2.50 to remain in good academic standing and, therefore, eligible for the scholarship.
The scholarship is renewable for up to four academic years, or eight consecutive fall and spring academic semesters, if the criteria above are met.
Milton School Board Director Lindsay Kessler said the agreement is "fantastic" and "huge."
"It's a great opportunity for students," she said.
Director Dr. Alvin Weaver agreed. He said his daughter benefitted from perks as a Milton graduate from Mansfield University.
"That was quite a blessing for us," said Weaver.
Third of three
The signing is the third of three that will bring together 50 school districts from Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania and guarantee their graduates admission and the chance for a financially responsible degree option to prepare for in-demand careers at one of the three campuses of Commonwealth University, according to a release from the University.
The agreement guarantees admission for the graduates who enroll in a bachelor's degree program and who meet the following criteria:
Apply for admission to any location within Commonwealth University no later than Dec. 15 of the student's senior year.
On-campus housing at the Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, or Mansfield campuses, will be guaranteed for up to four years of full-time student enrollment.
Nursing, physician assistant, and other health professions programs remain selective and have additional requirements or capacities. For these programs, it is vital that students apply as early as possible to these majors to receive early consideration for admission.
Shikellamy will approve
Shikellamy Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle said Shikellamy was at the signing in Bloomsburg. It will be board approved on Nov. 9, however, they are getting the information out to the community early, he said.
"We are excited about the opportunity for our students and the scholarships that are available through Commonwealth University," he said. "It is important for families to know that if they want to utilize the scholarship funds that they need to commit to Commonwealth University by Dec. 15. I believe it’s a great opportunity for our students, families and our entire area."