MILTON — The valedictorian of the Milton Area Class of 2023 spoke of the highway of life at the commencement ceremony on Wednesday night.
Ephraim Langdon, one of 171 members of the graduating class, said at the new high school stadium that there are thousands of possibilities, paths and detours now that they have reached the end of a straight highway they have taken for the first 18 years of their lives.
“While there were detours along the way, we have finally reached the end of this known highway,” said Langdon. “Now that we find ourselves at this new intersection, transitioning from the known highway to the intricate maze of backroads that will lead us to our individual futures, we must make choices. Choices that can alter our lives forever. The beauty of this crossroads lies not only in the freedom of choice but also in the destinations these paths may unveil. Just as a humble driveway, marred with potholes and mud, brings a sense of joy as it leads us home, so too do these diverging paths hold the potential to bring us to our own personal fulfillment.”
While there won’t be success for everyone, Langdon said they have a chance to stay on that right path and live their lives the way they choose: “To spread hope and peace, to embrace uncertainty, and to never falter. Know where you are headed and you will stay on solid ground. It takes but a moment to choose, but a lifetime to live with our choices.”
Langdon implored his classmates to take a look at their lives and to walk the right path.
“Together we can embrace uncertainty with open hearts and unwavering determination,” he said. “The road ahead may be full of twists and turns, but it is in the pursuit of our dreams that we will discover the true essence of our being.”
Salutatorian Brooklyn Wade told the hundreds in attendance that her class was freshmen when the COVID-19 pandemic ended their first year of high school early. The pandemic shaped the entirety of their high school education.
“Despite the hardships, we are all here today because of our hard work and perseverance through it all,” she said. “We have learned during these experiences that we are capable of withstanding any storm that crosses our path, and I know that we will all keep that trait as we start our next journey. In the end, it has made us even stronger.”
Class President Nicholas Fleck said the last four years have been taxing, but focused on the triumphs and failures of their time at Milton.
“However, after you walk across this stage tonight, your slate is not suddenly cleared,” he said. “Instead, your triumphs and failures have been etched across your originally blank slate for the past 18 or so years. Now, you get the freedom to fill in the rest of your story however you want. After tonight your life will no longer be defined by rules imposed by those deemed more mature, or by the actions of those who are immature. Instead, moving forward you have a basic blueprint from your adolescent years to use as a framework to help you.”
Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart asked the students to focus on their physical, intellectual and emotional well-being, and to practice mindfulness. He challenged them to take five minutes every day to pause and think.
“To be anything you want to be, you need to take care of yourselves,” he said.
Bickhart called these students the “hope for the future.”
“I hope you find success in everything you do in life and know you are what makes Milton wonderful,” he said.
High School Co-Principal Andrew Rantz encouraged the students to not take half-measures as they move forward in life.
“The world beyond Milton High School’s walls is too cutthroat for you to have that mentality,” said Rantz. “You should never settle in any aspect. You should always strive to have an ‘I can do better’ mentality.”
Rantz said to work hard and do what’s right.
“Happiness is a byproduct of a well-lived life,” he said.