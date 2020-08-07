More than half of the 34 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the Central Susquehanna Valley on Friday are tied to a long-term care facility in Northumberland according to data from the state Department of Health and one of the nursing homes.
The new local cases Friday include 22 in Northumberland County, 10 in Union County and 2 in Montour County. There were no new cases in Snyder County.
Nineteen of Northumberland County’s new cases are in long-term care facilities after the state announced 89 total among residents of five facilities, a jump from Thursday’s total of 70. Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation added another 13 positive cases to the total it reports to the state on Friday morning, giving the facility 18 overall.
Additionally, the Bureau of Prisons added three more confirmed inmate cases at USP Lewisburg, giving the facility 50 cases since last week. Due to the breakout at the prison, Union County’s 11.8 percent-positivity rate was the highest in the state, according to the DOH.
Across the state, there were 758 new cases on Friday, bringing the statewide case total since early March to 117,279.
There have now been 866 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Valley: 449 in Northumberland County, 216 in Union, 101 in Snyder and 100 in Montour.
There have been 117 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents or workers at Valley nursing homes. The state has confirmed nine fatalities tied to the facilities, all in Northumberland County.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 89 residents and 16 workers have been infected. Three workers and two residents at four Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths recorded in the local four-county region. Across the state, 15 deaths have been reported in the past day, bringing the total number of Pennsylvania coronavirus deaths since early March to 7,297.
There are currently 13 people being treated for COVID-19 in local hospitals located in Montour, Northumberland and Union counties — 10 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, two at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and one at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township.
Statewide, there are 651 people undergoing coronavirus treatment in hospitals. A total of 99 of those patients are using ventilators.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 31 and Aug. 6 is 148,658 with 5,443 positive cases. There were 24,388 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 6. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
“The decreased case counts across the state, and in many counties this week, indicate that the tough decisions we have had to make are protecting Pennsylvanians,” Gov. Wolf said. “Our percent positivity decreased for the second week in a row, which continues to reflect the willingness of Pennsylvanians to take steps to protect themselves and their neighbors. We must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gathering to keep our numbers low, which will stop the spread and allow more freedom.”
As of Thursday, Aug. 6, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 5,016. The previous seven-day increase was 6,228, showing that new cases decreased in the last seven days by 1,252 cases throughout the state.
The statewide percent-positivity went down to 4.1% from 4.6% last week. Counties with concerning percent-positivity include Union (11.8%), Indiana (7.9%), Fayette (7.7%), Fulton (7.4%), Huntingdon (6.7%), Erie (6.2%), Mercer (6.2%), Lawrence (6.0%), Northumberland (6.0%), York (5.8%), Clearfield (5.7%), Luzerne (5.4%), Juniata (5.3%), Lancaster (5.3%), Beaver (5.2%), Delaware (5.2%), and Mifflin (5.0%).