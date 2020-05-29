The Susquehanna Valley Mall will open today at 11 a.m. as Snyder County is among the first 18 statewide to move into the green phase.

Not all the shops will be doing business right away.

According to the mall's website, stories and restaurants that will be open today include: American Eagle, Applebee's (curbside pickup only), Boscov's, CP Gifts, Cricket Wireless, Garfield's, Golden Nails, H&R Block, JoAnn Fabric and Crafts, La Familia Barbershop, Mitch Kicks, Raw Apparel, Renn's Electronics and More, Scent Chips, Shoe Department, Straightflx, TShirtgraphy and Villa Teresa.

Mall officials urge shoppers to check for updates on the mall's website.

Hair and nail salons are open by appointment only.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Special hours will be provided to vulnerable and at-risk shoppers from 11 to noon Mondays.