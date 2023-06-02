SUNBURY — The 18-year-old defendant accused of playing a part in the killing of Richard Leroy Jameson II will be on probation for the next four years and received a stern warning from a Northumberland County judge.
Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini on Friday, told Kayden Curtis Koser that if he makes one mistake he will end up in jail after she accepted the teen's plea and sentenced him to four years of probation.
Koser, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, after state police said, he, and his aunt and uncle Thomas Allen Huffman, 44, and Dorothy Mae Huffman, 46, all of 415 Groover Road, were accused of beating Jameson, 55, to death with fists and a wooden paddle and then burying him in a wooded area behind the house in Delaware Township in 2020.
Thomas Huffman faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder.
Dorothy Huffman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Both Huffmans will be sentenced on June 22 in front of Rosini.
Attorney Lori Pickle told the judge Friday that Koser is trying to change his life around and has since become employed. Pickle said Koser also takes responsibility for his actions and is doing a lot of growing up.
Koser was released from jail earlier this year.
Rosini listened to Pickle before delivering her sentence and warning.
"Be mindful of the people you associate with," Rosini said to Koser. "There is no excuse for this, but I believe at the time this incident occurred you were only 15 and the two adults got you wrapped up in this, or I would not have accepted this plea."