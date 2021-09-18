TURBOTVILLE — Exit 212 A and Exit 212 B of Interstate 180 will be closed beginning today for construction work in Turbot Township.
Today through Monday, contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker will be performing work between Exits 212 A and the Bellefonte Entrance Ramp for Interstate 80 westbound. Motorists can expect Exit 212 A and Exit 212 B to be closed while work is being performed. Work will be done from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The following detours will be established while work is being performed:
• Exit 212 A will exit Interstate 80 west at Exit 212 B (Interstate 180 west), Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail – Exit 1), Interstate 180 east/Route 147 southbound.
• Traffic traveling to Interstate 80 westbound (Bellefonte entrance) from Interstate 180 eastbound will continue on Interstate 180 east / Route 147 south, Route 254, Route 147 north, Interstate 80 westbound entrance ramp.
Work on this project includes milling, a bituminous overlay, line painting and rumble strips. Motorists should be alert, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $8.9 million project which includes milling and resurfacing Interstate 180, replacing the Route 1006 (Eighth Street) bridge, and rehabilitating the bridges on Interstate 180 that span Route 44, and drainage work on Route 254 under Route 147.
