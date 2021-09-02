Nineteen Valley roads are still closed this morning due to flooding or downed trees and utilities, according to PennDOT.
Power is still out to 1,485 PPL customers as of 6 a.m. this morning, including 883 in Northumberland County, 489 in Snyder, 70 in Union and 43 in Montour.
As of 5 a.m, PennDOT has listed the following roads closed. Check back for updates:
Montour County
- Stine Road/Century Road/Hedge Road between the intersection with Route 254/Washingtonville Road and the intersection with Cameltown Road in Derry Township.
- Steckermill Road between Mowery Road and Route 3003 (Narehood Road) in Liberty Township.
Northumberland County
- Route 61 between the intersection with Maple Road in Shamokin, Coal Township and Anthracite Road in Upper Augusta Township. Detour using Route 890, Black Mills Road, Snydertown Road, and Eleventh Street is in place.
- Reagan Street between Third Street and Second Street in Sunbury.
- Irish Valley Road between the intersection with Route 890 in Rockefeller Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Shamokin, Coal Township.
- Hallowing Run Road between the intersection with 890 and the intersection with Dornsife Mountain Road in Rockefeller Township.
- Boyer Hill Road between the intersection with Shipman Road in Lower Augusta Township and the intersection with Shock Road in Upper Augusta.
- Shakespeare Road between the intersection with Route 45/Purple Heart Road and the intersection with Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque.
- Badmans Hill Road between the intersection with Irish Valley Road in Shamokin, Coal Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Ralpho Township.
- Route 61 between the intersection with Elm Street Township and the intersection with Route 890 in Upper Augusta Township.
- Boyles Run Road/Mountain Road between the intersection with Route 147 and the intersection with School House Road in Lower Augusta Township.
- Market Street / Main Street between the intersection Main Street in Snydertown and the intersection with Route 61 in Shamokin.
- Route 54 between the intersection with Route 487/Valley Avenue in Ralpho Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township.
Snyder County
- Millrace Rad between the intersection with Heister Valley Road and the intersection with Route 35 in Perry Township.
- Middle Road/Heister Valley Road between Ridge Road and Heister Valley Road in West Perry Township.
Union County
- Maple Street/Furnace Road between the intersection with Brouse Road/Grove Road in Buffalo Township and the intersection with East Street in Mifflinburg Borough.
- Beaver Run Road between the intersection with Buffalo Road and the intersection with Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township.
- Coldrun Road/Grand Valley Road/Eighth Street/Millmont Road between the intersection with Eighth Street and the intersection with Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg Borough.
- Trails End Road/Creek Road/Red Ridge Road between the intersection with Shirk Road in Hartley Township and the intersection with Millmont Road in Lewis Township.