SNYDERTOWN — The first American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding approved by Northumberland County will go to the borough of Snydertown for its sewage treatment plant.
Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery said the county approved $193,292 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to assist with the $619,892 project. The treatment plant is located on South Main Street, Snydertown.
"This is the first ARPA funding approved by the county," said Skavery. "There will be more in the coming months."
The funding was approved unanimously at Tuesday's public meeting by Northumberland County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best.
Snydertown’s current treatment plant was constructed in 1993 with a projected life of 25 years, according to Snydertown's application.
"A new plant was installed in January 2018 but, due to design flaws, was unable to meet DEP effluent regulations," according to the application. "After exhaustive failed efforts to bring the new plant into compliance, it was permanently shut down in July 2018 and the old plant was put back online. This plant, now 28 years old, continues to treat Snydertown wastewater, but incurs high maintenance costs to maintain operation in compliance with regulations."
There is evidence of a potential for complete structural failure, especially with the thinning and bowing of internal chamber walls. Replacement of this plant is imperative before a structural failure occurs, according to the application.
Snydertown is using other grants sources or local matches to cover the remaining costs, said Skavery.
Snydertown Borough Council President Paul Shaw said the borough got $336,260 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development's PA Rural Small Water and Sewer Program; a Local Fiscal Recovery Grant worth $31,000; and a local match of $59,340.
That left the borough short on the project. The ARPA funds will cover the remaining costs, Shaw said.
"This is the final piece," said Shaw. "We couldn't proceed with this project. The county came through for us."
In addition to county commissioners, Shaw also praised state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, and state Sen. John Gordner, R-27, for their support in the state grants.
"They were especially helpful," said Shaw. "It was a team effort."