SUNBURY — The weather could not have been better for those gathering Saturday and Sunday at Spyglass Ridge Winery for the Live United Live Music Festival, an event that featured several 1980s bands.
The two-day concert kicked off the 2021 Spyglass Ridge Winery Backyard Summer Concert Series.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, after a two-year wait because of COVID-19, was able to finally present “Live United Live Music Festival” which featured Lita Ford, Dokken, Warrant, Winger and Mr. Big, along with other performers.
"This was an awesome time and it looked like everyone was having a great time," Ken Downs, 47, of Maryland said. "I made the drive and got to relax for the past two days by listening to great music and enjoying good friends."
Downs, along with other music fans, brought lawn chairs and settled in for the near 16 hours of non-stop music.
"What a blast, Cindy McCullam, 49, of Delaware, said. "This was so worth the drive. After being stuck inside for a year, getting out on two of the most beautiful days we have seen in a long time was just an amazing experience."
United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman said the music festival was to benefit youth mental health awareness and initiatives in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties.
“This was a great two days,” she said. “We learned a lot and would consider doing this again. I had the chance to sit down with Lita Ford and have a great conversation about youth mental health. It was a great experience and we are glad we were finally able to pull all this off.”
United Way COO Joanne Sloneem agreed. “COVID-19 turned this planned one-day event into a two-day event and I think it worked out for everyone,” she said.
Troutman said although she didn’t have final numbers, the attendance was just under 2,000 each day.
Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb said he was thrilled to so all the music fans.
“This is just the beginning of a great year and a lot of music right here in the Valley,” he said. “We are already looking forward to the next concert.”
The next event will be held July 25 when “Blackberry Smoke,” a southern rock band, performs on the winery grounds.